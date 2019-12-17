A ‘brand new’ 328 GTS

There’s no other way to describe it: this 30-year-old Ferrari gleams. Its paintwork has a magnificent lustre and literally beams with bright iridescence. Seeing it in the metal for the first time is almost like viewing hyperreality: it’s the same 328 GTS spider profile we know and love, simply taken to an entirely new level of perfection.

Why is it so immaculate? Because in 30 years, it has never been registered, never driven on the highway, never exposed to the elements. It has led a sheltered and cosseted life hidden away from the world. Only now, three decades after it rolled off the line in Maranello, is it finally going public to show its untainted, unblemished beauty.