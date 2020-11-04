Small Wonder

The most important part of the process is creating the master patterns. From start to finish, this takes no fewer than 3500 painstaking hours. And just how many parts are there in the SF90 Stradale 1:8 model? Around 2,000, including opening passenger doors and engine cover.

The finishing process for each and every customer model is every bit as meticulous. Something like 350 hours are required to build and finish each 1:8 model.

To recreate the look at 1:8 scale sometimes means using different materials than on the real car. For instance, genuine carbon-fibre can’t be used in the model because the weave would not match the scale; instead, unique decals are developed with different weaves and colours to match the genuine article, and then carefully lacquered. The tyres, meanwhile, are made from unique resins developed in Japan, while the solvent-based paint is specially polished to give it a true hand-finished feel.