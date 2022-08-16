However, this is a Ferrari customer who has also owned over 60 of the breed and “knows the Ferrari produced in the last two decades very well, in particular the mid-engined cars since the 360.”

So at the very first meeting he was able to talk with some authority on these models, and of what he wanted from his own. “While I may have provided guidance on what I did and did not care for, in the very first meeting I expressly said to the team something like: ‘You guys are the experts. You work for the finest design team in the world and for the greatest car company in the world. I know each of you have a sketch in your desk drawer of the car you would build if you could. Those are the sketches I want to see! I want your creativity, not mine.’”





This plea led to the eventual unveiling of a series of sketches, labelled from ‘A’ to ‘K’, with the customer sitting alongside Ferrari design director Flavio Manzoni for the viewing. It was not until design ‘H’ had been reached that he saw what he was looking for. From that point on, the process was one of development and evolution toward the final goal, much of it carried out during the Covid pandemic, which meant personal feedback sessions via iPads.