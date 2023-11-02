A Tale of Two Thoroughbreds

The e-motor is now more powerful and busier. Where the FIA-WEC rules state that electric assistance on the front axle can only come into play at speeds above 190 km/h, this new version can deploy all its energy from standstill. Ferrari’s engineers have optimised the Modificata’s all-wheel drive capability in torque distribution between the front and rear axles, for even greater response and driveability. New traction control and start-assist logic have been developed to ensure that its dynamic bandwidth and behaviour are accessible whatever the track and conditions. It’s also equipped with specially developed Pirelli tyres, a unique ‘slick’ that heats up faster, degrades less and maximises feedback.

The new car additionally features a ‘Push to Pass’ system activated using a button on the back of the steering wheel. This makes an additional 163 cv available for up to seven seconds per lap, giving the driver access to a total power output of 870 cv. (WEC’s ‘balance of performance’ rules limit total output to 670 cv.)