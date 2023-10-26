A Revolution in Client Experience

Not a simple operation, considering the numbers involved: 74 dealerships, around 80 showrooms, over 120 official services, all looking to Maranello to come up with strategies and solutions. But it is something that has produced spectacular results because by exploiting the diverse capabilities of different people, new ideas and best practices circulate more quickly. Something emerging in Belgium may be of interest to Turkey, a Scandinavian issue could be resolved thanks to an experience in South Africa. It’s all done in the knowledge that when someone turns to the FEA Hub they are effectively looking to the whole of Europe, finding ways to put into practice the plans made back at Maranello.

Bringing together their efforts helps find the best way forward in a European market that is itself considerably variegated, from ‘historical’ countries such as Italy, Germany, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, to the likes of Poland and the Czech Republic that have a younger profile, both age-wise and market-wise.