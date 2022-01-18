In 2020, when Arthur competed in Formula Regional, Charles also visited several of his brother’s events in Italy. “He knows I’m there for any personal things he needs,” says Charles. “But when it comes to racing, I prefer to let him find his own way and to make progress on his own, which I think is very important in this sport.” What’s more, Charles reveals that the brotherly support is reciprocal: “Sometimes, during a race weekend, when he’s following my F1 race on TV he spots things that maybe I’ve not noticed from inside the cockpit, and he lets me know, to try and help me. Which is always nice. So, the support goes both ways.”





Although they get on well, it doesn’t mean that there is an absence of competition between them. “Absolutely!” confirms Charles. “Our relationship is the normal kind of relationship that you find between brothers when there’s not much age difference between them. We’ve always been competitive, especially when we were younger. When we were little, being three years younger than me, he always wanted to do the same things that I did.