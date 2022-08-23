Here, Polysterene Graphite beads – which are specially made for Bell – are expanded, compressed and moulded into shape. From there, the Composite Material Department gets to work on cutting the pre-impregnated carbon composite fabrics which are stored at 21 degrees below zero Celsius. The fabric is then cut and is ready to form the outside shape of the helmet.





Once the moulds are made the hands-on work really starts, as the helmets are separated into ‘male’ and ‘female’ moulds before multiple layers of carbon fibre are wrapped around them by hand to strengthen their main frames. This process takes about an hour for each helmet.

The next area is the Trim, Drill, Sanding and Primer room in which skilled workers do exactly what’s written on the door plaque. It’s a very large facility, split into sections, surrounded by racks and racks of half-finished helmets – an impressive display of head protection equipment.

The final room is where bare shells are transformed into fully operational helmets. With the paint applied, the Final Assembly area fits the rear fins, visors, radios, clips and straps onto the helmets, before they are sent off to customers.

As part of his tour, Bearman was also able to see where his own helmet had been painted, even though the workers had already gone home. “I wanted to meet the person who painted it, but he had already finished for the day. However, I got to see lots of helmets of people I know, like Liam Lawson and Lando Norris,” as well as those that Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon would use in that weekend’s racing. “I also saw a lot of replica helmets, dedicated to famous drivers,” he enthused. “And I was wondering if I will ever be successful enough to have replicas of my own helmet made here ... ”



