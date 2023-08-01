A New Lease of Life

Masterpieces like the 250 GTO, 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’, or the Dino 246 GT, are the kind of models that first come to mind when you conjure up an image of a classic Ferrari. Such landmarks occupy a special, almost transcendent, place in the automotive firmament.
Everyone can appreciate the importance and value of Maranello ‘crown jewels’ such as the 250 GTO, but the Ferrari Classiche department – which was set up in 2006 to protect the marque’s heritage, providing maintenance, restoration, technical assistance and certification services – treats every Ferrari as a treasure, adopting the same approach and same attitude.
And that also includes more recently produced models. It’s undeniable that modern Ferrari models will themselves become the classics of tomorrow, part of a dynamic process that sees collectors progressively embracing newer models such as, for instance, the Testarossa ‘monospecchio’ from the 1980s.
In fact, there is no minimum age barrier for cars to receive Ferrari Classiche’s rigorous, dedicated and meticulous attention. But they need to be at least twenty years old to receive the coveted Certificate of Authenticity. The department is very much open to modern classics such as the 550 Barchetta Pininfarina featured here, a beautiful car that has recently undergone important restorative work at Maranello.
Originality is the key. It is vital to not only keep cars in peak condition but also to the exact specification with which they left the factory. The Ferrari Classiche certification service ensures that cars are compliant with their original homologation and are in authentic condition. Why is that so important? Because each model was created with a particular design in order to perform in a certain way at the time it was conceived. Changing anything means that, in effect, it is no longer the same car.
Over time, cars are sometimes modified or fitted with parts not made by the factory, rendering the car no longer original. One of Ferrari Classiche’s biggest tasks is to ensure that cars are authentic, just as they were made in period. It is a question of cultural preservation.
Whilst ‘ordinary’ cars may be designed as usable commodities with a limited lifespan, that is definitely not the case at Ferrari. Clients are effectively ‘custodians’ of cars which may come to have more than one owner. The mission of Ferrari Classiche is that cars should last as long as possible so that they can be enjoyed by future generations. Plus, values stay high when cars keep their authentic condition.
The beautiful 550 Barchetta Pininfarina has just been treated to a rigorous overhaul by Ferrari Classiche, and is the perfect example of a modern classic Ferrari. This was a special model, launched in the year 2000, limited to just 448 units.
This particular example, a right-hand-drive car destined for Singapore, was delivered in July 2001. Remarkably, it arrived at Ferrari Classiche with a mere 165 miles on the odometer. As such, it’s also a pertinent example of the sort of overhaul that a ‘youngtimer’ classic needs if it has seen very little use. It’s a perhaps surprising fact that a car used infrequently is usually more problematic than one that’s been driven regularly.
The fabric roof had to be replaced, as did the mirrors and windscreen, and the wheel rims were overhauled. The black interior, with its racing seats, was in good condition but in the cabin the soft-touch paint from this period tends to go ‘sticky’ with the passage of time, so Ferrari Classiche repainted the surfaces and ensured that all buttons were fully functional.
From a mechanical point of view, the engine was fully serviced, with all belts and liquids renewed. The suspension was checked, the shock absorbers overhauled, the tyres and wipers changed, and the fuel tank cleaned. On the electrical front, the battery, ABS connectors, and the fuel pumps were replaced, whilst the alarm system was overhauled.
The 550 Barchetta Pininfarina was awarded its ‘Red Book’ Certificate of Authenticity, something only available to cars built more than two decades ago. It helps ensure that cars will be good for their next 20 years and beyond – a mission that means Maranello’s modern models will be enjoyed long into the future.