From the outset, the mid-engine Ferrari Daytona SP3 looks born for the track. The 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 powerplant that sits right behind the driver’s head is the most powerful ICE built by Ferrari to date, delivering a massive 840 cv, capable of catapulting the car from zero to 100km/h in 2.85s and zero to 200km/h in 7.4s. Top speed? 340km/h.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the second addition to the Icona Series, a programme designed to celebrate Ferrari history by reinterpreting the timeless styling of the marque’s most iconic cars to radically modern effect, using the most innovative materials and technologies available today.