The rear diffuser extends right across the full width of the car and the spoiler is now not only higher, but also extends across almost the entire width of the car. The spoiler and diffuser work together to generate the maximum downforce possible over the rear axle.



The relocation of the exhaust opens up the possibility of introducing a solution typical of F1 cars from the 2010s: dynamic interaction between the exhaust gases and the diffuser’s field. In this configuration, the hot flow of gas from the exhaust pipes energises the ‘cold’ flow from the diffuser thereby guaranteeing additional downforce.



The rear screen of the 812 Competizione is unique, and features three pairs of vortex generators. Part of the air flow is deflected towards the sides of the spoiler which boosts downforce generation.