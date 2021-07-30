Careful consideration went into each section of this volume. First of all, the iconographic aspect: The old photos showing the famous gentlemen drivers of the 1950s and the images of the 750 Monza in action include some scarcely seen before. Then there are the pages dedicated to the creation of the current Monza, from the first sketches to the style models, as well as an exclusive visit to the production department where the car and its engine are assembled. And finally, there is the car itself, portrayed in the studio like a sculpture, and in action on the Mugello track and along the roads neighbouring the circuit.