90 LEGENDARY YEARS

Another historic car to admire is the 1963 Ferrari 156 F1, with which John Surtees, the champion of the “two worlds” and the only person capable of winning world championships on both two and four wheels, achieved his first Formula 1 victory. Niki Lauda is another legendary driver who will always be linked to Ferrari. On show there is his 1975 312 T, revolutionary due to its transversal gearbox, which enabled him to win his first World title. Another iconic car is the 312 T4 with which Jody Scheckter won in 1979, the last world championship before the triumphs of the great Michael Schumacher in 2000. Among these single-seaters, the presence of the Ferrari F2004 was essential, with which Schumacher won his last title and dominated with 13 victories, six of which were consecutive.

Going through this list of honours, we arrive at the F2007, with which Kimi Räikkönen made his presence felt among the Drivers, with an incredible comeback that culminated in victory at the Brazilian GP and winning the world title by just one point. But in an exhibition dedicated to the Scuderia that has never shied away from any motor challenge, we must pay homage to the victories in the covered-wheel championships. For example, the 166 MM is on display, the star of the first success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 70 years ago, followed by triumphs at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Mille Miglia, and the 275 P which dominated the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1964 and went on to win the 1000 km of Nürburgring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. 90 incredible years, conceived from Enzo’s genius and continued in his name, in his memory, in his spirit. Never tamed. Always on the track.