Top-down symphony

Bearing the legendary GTS badge, the new 812 GTS has clear links with Ferrari classics like the 365 GTS4 ‘Daytona’ of 1969 (Ferrari’s last V12 series-produced spider). But the 812 GTS is absolutely new: the first ever V12 Ferrari with a retractable hard top.

The sound of the V12 engine excites the strongest emotions - all designed so that, roof down, a truly symphonic experience is delivered. The same power output as the 812 Superfast – 800cv - ensures pure, raw performance. Yet the retractable hardtop is designed so that the driver can talk to their passenger open-roof at speed. And when the roof - framed by beautiful head fairings - closes, the GTS performs like a comfortable coupé.

The classic front-mounted V12 layout offers unique roominess inside the car, maximum comfort and a very particular driving experience. Ferrari has taken great care to carry through the acclaimed driving character of the 812 Superfast into this GTS.

