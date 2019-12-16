A RIGHTFUL HEIR

Although the model evokes that immensely iconic part of the marque's history from the late 1960s, its sophisticated technology means it is very much an ultra modern addition to the Ferrari stable.

The 812 GTS accelerates from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 340km/h. Without the roof, passengers are able to hear the engine and exhaust much more intimately, thanks to the unique exhaust system that is interconnected in order to amplify the aural experience, whilst the combustion system has been tweaked, too. All the time keeping the same power output as the 812 Superfast: 800cv.