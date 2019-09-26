Surround sound

Driving a sports car with the roof down brings a rich symphony of sensations: air brushing your skin, sun on your face, smells of the passing landscape. But the one thing that defines it above all is the sound. And sound is where the new Ferrari 812 GTS provokes the strongest emotions. It offers something special in the world of open-top sports cars: a V12 engine. As Michael Leiters, Ferrari Chief Technical Officer, says: “It’s 100 per cent in line with the DNA of the 812 Superfast; maybe even more because you have the V12 feeling in a front-engined spider”.

Carrying the evocative GTS badge, the newcomer answers a need. Enrico Galliera, Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, explains: “The market is ready for this car: our favoured clients and collectors have requested such a model more passionately than virtually any other Ferrari”.