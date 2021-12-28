75 years of ceaseless innovation

Without passion, self-belief and bravery, innovation would simply fail to exist.
For many, they are too difficult to contemplate. For Enzo Ferrari, they would prove to be the cornerstones on which he built an empire.
In 1947, as a post-war Europe began its long journey back to economic prosperity, all indications pointed towards an inevitable surge in the mass car market. But while manufacturers competed to build vast factories capable of churning out mass-produced vehicles, Enzo Ferrari decided to follow a different dream.
The small factory he opened in Maranello that year was not designed to produce cars in high volume. In fact, Enzo only had one car in mind, the 125 S, designed not for the daily commute, but to win races.
The 125 S was much more than a racing car, it was Enzo Ferrari’s mission statement. It symbolised his desire to go against the grain and to follow his dreams. It was a manifesto not just for technical innovation but for Ferrari’s own racing ambitions, and it laid the foundations for a long story of victories on and off the track.
Watch the unveiling of the 75th anniversary logo in a new film dedicated to celebrating seventy-five years that have revolutionised the car world
Seventy-five years after that famous 125 S was rolled out of the Maranello factory, a huge community of fans, clients and, of course, employees have developed around the Ferrari marque, all of whom are united by a shared sense of belonging and passion, spanning all ages and nationalities.
It’s this ‘Ferrari Family’ who are the stars of a new film which unveils the 75th anniversary logo, dedicated to celebrating seventy-five years that have revolutionised the car world. In the film, the logo is brought to life through a mosaic of employee faces, the perfect way to acknowledge the people that ensure Ferrari’s success day in, day out.
“For this special year we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and positioned by one by one by my Ferrari colleagues”, explains Ferrari Chairman John Elkann. “It is symbol of the Ferrari spirit which is shared both here in Maranello and by all our family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our past 75 years and our future. It is a symbol of a company that, as Enzo Ferrari once said, above all, is made of people”.