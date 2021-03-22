Cover story

Ben Pulman
As the printed edition of The Official Ferrari Magazine celebrates its 50th issue, we look back at the bold designs – and special cars – that have graced the covers during the past 12 years
The Official Ferrari Magazine was founded in 2008, and is dedicated to fans of the Prancing Horse. It uses incredible images, technical insights, in-depth interviews and fascinating infographics, together with fantastic writing, to explore the entire Prancing Horse universe: from road cars to competition models, via technology and design, to customer events and classic cars.
There are three annual issues of the print magazine, together with the exclusive end-of-season Yearbook. Inspired by the legendary publication that Enzo Ferrari first had printed in the 1950s to recount all the activities of Maranello’s cars on track and on road, the Yearbook has become a separate publication in its own right, with over 220 pages.
Together, these four annual publications have led to 50 issues. Within each there have been stories to inspire, enchant and inform, and over the past 12 years The Official Ferrari Magazine has showcased technology, performance, lifestyle, design, culture, art, Italian spirit and style.
50 issues also means 50 covers, and for over a decade the brave and bold designs on the front of The Official Ferrari Magazine have focused upon everything from momentous anniversaries and cutting-edge technology, to the very latest Prancing Horse models for the road and race track.
From the montage for the very first issue to the 12-cylinder crankshaft that graced Issue 8. From the special green Ferrari badge for Issue 21 to the bold graphical design that celebrated 60 years of Ferrari in the USA for Issue 26. From the elegant cavallino rampante for Issue 41 through to the new 50th issue – with the Scuderia’s two Formula One piloti, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – the covers have always enthralled and enticed, with no two ever the same.
Seen together, all 50 covers provide a fascinating retrospective not just of the ever-evolving and innovating design of The Official Ferrari Magazine, but of the wider world of the Prancing Horse that inspires it.