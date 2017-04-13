Ready for the WEC

The Ferrari 488 GTE cars are ready to take to the track in the first race of this season’s eagerly awaited World Endurance Championship (WEC), scheduled to be held this weekend at Silverstone.

This video shows one of the most important moments for a racing car: the track baptism with the cars decked out in full racing livery. With a darker shade of red for the bodywork for 2017 – reminiscent of the colour of the first ever Ferrari, the 125 S from way back in 1947 – the cars have been decorated with their sponsor stickers, before completing a quick test run on the track.