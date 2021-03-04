40 years of turbo: the beginning

This weekend the 2021 Formula 1 season begins, and the Scuderia Ferrari will be racing once again. Intense development throughout the winter break has seen a new engine, revised aerodynamics and a modified rear end readied for the new SF21, which will be driven by the driver pairing of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari newcomer Carlos Sainz.

Forty years ago the Scuderia was also putting forward a new driver line-up, with Gilles Villeneuve being joined on the team by young Frenchman Didier Pironi (pictured above). But whereas Leclerc and Sainz have another year until radical 2022 Formula 1 rule changes usher in a clean-sheet design for their race car, in 1981 Villeneuve and Pironi were preparing to drive an all-new Ferrari single-seater.