40 years of turbo: a new era

Ben Pulman

On the 40th anniversary of the race debut of Ferrari’s first turbocharged Formula 1 car, we uncover the cutting-edge turbo technology in the Prancing Horse’s latest road cars

Turbo technology has a worthy place in Ferrari’s engineering tradition, thanks to multiple Formula 1 titles and icons like the GTO and F40 in the 1980s – but a new generation of turbocharged Ferrari road cars have appeared over the past five years.



The change was driven by new worldwide emissions regulations, but Ferrari’s engineers approached the project with a new take on turbo technology that overcame traditional constraints, such as turbo lag, low rev limits and a less than thrilling sound. In doing so, Ferrari endowed a new family of turbocharged V8s – with distinct variants built for each GT and sports car – with the characteristics of the naturally aspirated engines that it had developed to a highpoint over the past two decades.