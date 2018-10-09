250 Testa Rossa: the famous Ferrari ‘red-head’

The 250 Testa Rossa finished the year with enough success to take the 1958 World Sports Car constructors’ title for Ferrari. 1959 was a tougher year, but it still earned victory at Sebring, and by 1960, the victories came again, including that year’s Le Mans 24 Hours. The car again helped Ferrari win the constructors’ title, a feat it repeated in 1961. Even by 1962, five years after its introduction, the Testa Rossa was still winning, taking more victories at Sebring and Le Mans.



The 250 Testa Rossa nowadays is an icon in Ferrari’s annals. It is one of Maranello’s most successful racing cars of all time, and a classic example of how Enzo Ferrari’s vision helped the Scuderia achieve so much.

It was driven by most of the household-name drivers of the time – people such as Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorne and Wolfgang von Trips – and today, original examples sell for many, many millions. Indeed, the 1957 car that Hill and Collins drove to those inaugural victories in 1957 was reportedly sold for almost $40 million back in 2014.



After its racing career, chassis number 0704 spent 30 years in The Henry Ford Museum, who helped keep it in a remarkably original state. It was a headline-grabbing valuation for the famous Ferrari red-head - and just one more reason why the 250 Testa Rossa is such a legendary car.