Binotto: a new era for Scuderia Ferrari

The start of the season proved tricky, and it took all of Sebastian Vettel's skill to support his team on the challenging Sundays in Baku, Barcelona and Monaco. In Canada, the German was first across the finish line, and was only deprived of a win by a heavy penalty imposed by the judges. In its own way, however, this episode made history; from that moment onwards, the philosophy of 'let them race' has prevailed, guaranteeing more exciting races than we have seen for a long time. Ever since that Sunday night in Sakhir, it was clear that for Charles, victory was only a matter of time.

And he soon took his place on the top step of the podium at Spa-Francorchamps, on one of the most difficult days of the year for him. He was racing with a broken heart, after the death of his friend Anthoine Hubert in Formula 2 just the day before. The most wonderful celebration of Charles' triumph took place in Italy, in Milan, when the Scuderia Ferrari was greeted by the applause of more than ten thousand fans, gathered in Piazza Duomo for the 90th anniversary event. The climax came four days later at Monza, when Charles sent the Autodromo Nazionale into a frenzy, catapulting Scuderia Ferrari back into first place after nine years.