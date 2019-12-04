1979: Jody Scheckter is World Champion

Formula 1 came to Scheckter’s homeland a month later, with Ferrari bringing the new 312 T4 to the competition. In qualifying at Kyalami, Jean-Pierre Jabouille earned pole position, but a fragile Renault meant that both he and René Arnoux were forced to pull out and leave Ferrari’s route to a one-two wide open. Villeneuve beat Scheckter by just over three seconds, with a repeat performance at Long Beach, climbing to the top of the championship. Back in Europe, Ligier was victorious once again in Spain. While Scheckter managed to stand his ground with fourth place however, there were no points for Villeneuve. It was the same in Belgium, when Jody won and pulled alongside Laffite at the top. Two weeks later, the South African driver gained an advantage in the championship thanks to the Monaco win. This also propelled Ferrari to a leading position in the Constructors’ rankings.

Villeneuve and Arnoux became part of one of Formula 1’s most thrilling occasions on 1 July when Ferrari duelled with Renault in the final laps of the French Grand Prix. Jabouille won the first GP for the French constructor, but all eyes were on the fight for second place. It saw Gilles and René overtaking and being overtaken in turn, with wheel clashes and compression braking down to the last centimetre. It was nonetheless a fair fight, and one which saw the Canadian come out on top.

Scheckter didn’t gain points but, unlike Villeneuve, was among the top six in both Great Britain and Germany, picking up a very valuable second place in the Netherlands. This was behind a surprising Alan Jones with Williams. Again, the great yet unfortunate figure in the race was Villeneuve, who overtook Jones on the outside at Tarzan corner on the 11th lap. This would have been inconceivable for any other driver, but a puncture led him to complete an entire lap on three wheels and then forced him to pull out.