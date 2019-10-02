1962: covered wheels in a fairy-tale year

The World Sportscar Championship season opened with the 12 hours of Sebring and first place went to the 250 Testa Rossa belonging to the Scuderia SSS Repubblica di Venezia customer team, driven by Joakim Bonnier and Lucien Bianchi. The next event was the Targa Florio where Scuderia Ferrari was the star performer with the trio formed by Willy Mairesse and Olivier Gendebien from Belgium and the promising Ricardo Rodriguez from Mexico.