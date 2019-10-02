1962: covered wheels in a fairy-tale year

In 1962, Scuderia Ferrari equipped its cars with covered wheels for the World Sportscar Championship. Ferrari won in two categories that season: over 2.0-litre GT class ‒ in this class, the Maranello-based company was primarily represented by customer teams ‒ and under 3-litre Coupe des Sports, where Scuderia Ferrari competed.
The World Sportscar Championship season opened with the 12 hours of Sebring and first place went to the 250 Testa Rossa belonging to the Scuderia SSS Repubblica di Venezia customer team, driven by Joakim Bonnier and Lucien Bianchi. The next event was the Targa Florio where Scuderia Ferrari was the star performer with the trio formed by Willy Mairesse and Olivier Gendebien from Belgium and the promising Ricardo Rodriguez from Mexico.
The third event was the Nürburgring 1000 km race. The Ferrari team brought home another triumph thanks to Gendebien and the reigning Formula 1 World Champion, Phil Hill. The two aces went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, adding yet another notch to Scuderia Ferrari's already well-stocked belt.