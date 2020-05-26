Bringing a 195 Inter back to perfection

The restoration work is simply incredible. The interior smells new, but in a way that’s different from the one you get in the latest Ferrari models. Also, if you check out the engine compartment, you’ll see that it’s just like new. “From the moment I had a look at the finished engine, I was sure that I’d made the right decision to take it to Classiche,” Takeda affirms.

The 33 year-old Ferrari enthusiast first caught sight of the car when he was 18. “I witnessed the previous owner’s appearance in ‘La Festa Mille Miglia’, the Japanese version of the Mille Miglia. It was the first time that I’d seen a Ferrari that was so cool. Roughly ten years had passed and I was still visiting the home of the former owner. I was smitten. I really wanted that car. In 2015, my dream came true.”

As with all things Ferrari, passion plays a fundamental role in this story. As soon as Takeda got his hands on the long-awaited Ferrari Inter 195, he immediately entered the La Festa race with his father. “I encountered a bit of trouble with the engine, so I took the car to Maranello, to the Classiche Department, and asked them to make the necessary repairs.”