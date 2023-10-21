Sprint recap: Charles third, Carlos sixth

Time for the Sprint race in Austin, run over 19 laps of the Circuit of the Americas. The air temperature is at 33 degrees, the track is 34.

Start. Charles gets away very well and comes alongside Max Verstappen who squeezes him to the inside on the run to the first corner. Carlos makes the most of his Soft tyres to charge up into fourth place.

Lap 10. Carlos comes under attack from Lando Norris who moves up to fourth.

Lap 11. Carlos’ soft tyres start degrading a bit and Sergio passes him for fifth. Charles is still third.

Lap 13. George Russell catches Carlos but the Spaniard has been told that the Englishman has a five second penalty. The Mercedes driver attacks at turn 1, but Sainz fights back and retakes the position.

Finish. There are no more changes. Charles is third, Carlos sixth and Ferrari makes up one little point in its fight with Mercedes in the constructors’ classification.