Free practice 2: Charles seventh, Carlos ninth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seventh and ninth fastest in the second free practice session for the United States Grand Prix.

47 laps. Both the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers once again started the session on the Medium tyres, Charles posting a 1’36”464 and Carlos a 1’36”326. They then switched to Softs for the qualifying simulation, to get down to 1’35”572 and1’35”919 despite encountering traffic in the final sector. Leclerc and Sainz then ended the session with race simulation runs, completing 23 and 24 laps respectively.



Programme. Tomorrow, the final hour of free practice starts at 13 (20 CET,) with qualifying getting underway at 16 (23 CET.)

