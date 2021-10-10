An attacking race reaps “only” 16 points

Scuderia Ferrari attacked all race long to bring home 16 points, which is less than it might have been given the potential shown on track. A fourth place for Charles Leclerc and an eighth for Carlos Sainz has not changed the order in either championship although the team has significantly closed the gap to McLaren in the Constructors’ classification.

Trying to win. The track remained wet throughout and for almost two thirds of the race, Charles was third, very close to the leaders, running at a great pace. When the leading pair made their stops, the Ferrari driver and the team decided to go for the win, extending the stint as much as possible. Once in the lead, the aim was to try and make it all the way to the chequered flag without stopping, but when the intermediate tyre performance collapsed, Charles had to pit which put him back in third place, where he would have been if he had pitted at the same time as the leaders. Graining in the first few laps made him vulnerable to attack from Perez and so a podium that would have been well deserved, slipped from his grasp. Nevertheless, it had been worth trying to go for the bullseye.

“Driver of the Day." For Carlos, the first half of the race was very exciting. Having started from the back row, he pulled off successive overtaking moves to get into the points zone as early as lap 13. However, there was a problem at his pit stop on lap 36, which saw him rejoin behind Esteban Ocon, whom he had overtaken earlier, the Frenchman still on his original set of Intermediates. In these conditions the used tyre had the advantage so he was not easy to pass, but once Sainz managed it, his pace was excellent and he almost caught up to Norris. The fans also appreciated Carlos’ efforts as he was voted “Driver of the Day”.



