Charles: “Ready to maximise our potential”

On arriving in the Barcelona paddock, Charles Leclerc declared himself confident that he could put the Canadian race behind him as soon as possible. “Even putting aside the race result, our performance as a whole in Montreal was not at the level we want, but I think we have what it takes to get back to where we were in the first part of the season,” he said.

Big effort. Charles also mentioned the updates the team will have for this race. “In the factory everyone is doing an incredible job and we have managed to bring forward some updates that were due to be introduced later in the season. This is a good track to test them and if they give us a little something, it could be a benefit, given how close it all is between the top teams.”

Doing everything as well as possible. Leclerc firmly believes that, even more important than the updates, it’s optimising the package that will deliver the most performance. “Performance depends on many factors,” he explained. “We must get off to a good start from the beginning of free practice on Friday, find the best set-up and work on the details. In fact, as we have always said, making the most of the package we have can be as valuable as an aero update. It’s up to us to get the most out of the SF-24.”