Free practice 3: Carlos fourth, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and seventh fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, which was affected by rain falling just a few minutes after the start.

37 laps. The two SF-23s went out on Medium tyres and both drivers did just one lap on these before switching to the Soft compound tyres as rain was heading for the track. Sainz started off with a 1’14”240 and Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1’14”353, before the session was red flagged after Logan Sargeant went off at the last corner. The rain began to fall during the break, so after waiting a few minutes Charles and Carlos tried the Intermediate tyres for a few laps, before conditions improved enough for a return to Softs. However, the pair did not improve on their earlier times. Qualifying starts this afternoon at 16.