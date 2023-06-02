Free Practice 2: Charles sixth, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were sixth and seventh fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. In Friday’s second hour on track, both SF-23s ran the aero updates introduced for this race.

64 laps. Both SF-23s started off on Soft tyres: on his first run, Carlos did a 1’14”99 and Charles a 1’15”600. They then pitted for another set of Softs, on which Leclerc lapped in 1’14”246 while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’14”274. With half the session remaining at this point, the Scuderia then switched both cars to race configuration, with more fuel on board, while using Soft tyres as well as the prototype C1 compound. Charles and Carlos completed 32 laps each.