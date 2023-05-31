Spanish Grand Prix 2023 by Simone Delladio

Simone Delladio (Trento, 1980) is an Italian illustrator and comic book artist. He graduated at the School of Comics in Milan in Illustration and Scriptwriting. As a comic book artist, he works with several Italian publishers like Renoir Comics and Absolute Black; he also works as an illustrator with Asterion Press (Sine Requie) e Asmodee Italia. He is currently working with both national and international publishers, such as Gruner und Jahr/Mondadori, Rizzoli, Star Comics, Edizioni Inkiostro, Yemaya/Asmodee Italia and Dark Horse. In 2019 he started his collaboration with Sergio Bonelli Editore drawing an issue of Dampyr (“Pirates”), written by Giulio Antonio Gualtieri.