Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos first and second

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topped the time sheet in that order at the end of the first free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. The 60 minutes of track time was spent working on set up and on evaluating updates introduced as from this weekend on the F1-75.

54 laps. Charles and Carlos began on the Hard tyres, with which they set times of 1’22”746 and 1’23”177 respectively. They both then switched to the Softs. On this compound the Monegasque posted a best time of 1’19”828 while the Spaniard did a 1’19”907. In the final part of the session, they ran with a heavier fuel load. Leclerc and Sainz both completed 27 laps each.

Programme. The second free practice session gets underway at 17 CET.