Spanish Grand Prix 2020 by French Carlomagno

Concept

The SF1000 celebrates Barcelona and its thousand souls, speeding by in a blur of colours and shapes, and crossing in the blink of the eye between ages, styles and cultures.

Bio



French Carlomagno was born in Turin, Italy in 1986. He has worked as illustrator, visualizer and storyboard artist for Armando Testa. Alongside Jacopo Pallaga he creates the comic series “Aqualung” and in 2016 he publishes his first graphic novel “Come quando eravamo piccoli” for BAO Publishing. He is co-founder of indie publishing imprint Wilder.