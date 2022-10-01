Quali recap: Charles on pole, Carlos fourth

The rain has stopped at Marina Bay: temperatures: air 27°; track 29°. Humidity 82%.



Q1. Carlos leaves the garage followed by Charles, both on Intermediate tyres. They set times of 1’58”131 and 1’55”054 respectively and keep lapping, with Leclerc getting down to 1’54”129 and Carlos 1’54”559, to put both of them through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos again opt for Intermediates. They both get through to Q3, the Monegasque with a 1’52”343 and the Spaniard a 1’53”219.

Q3. In the final part, Charles and Carlos go out on Softs. On his first run Charles goes fastest with a 1’49”412 while Carlos posts a 1’49”583. Neither driver improves on the second runs, but the positions do not change. Charles thus secures his 18th pole position, Ferrari’s 241st in Formula 1. Carlos is right there on the second row, ready to go on the attack tomorrow.