Free practice 2: Carlos and Charles top the time sheet

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped the time sheet at the end of the first day of free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit.

37 laps. When the green light came on, Carlos went out immediately on Medium tyres, setting a best time of 1’43”231. Charles took a few minutes longer to go out on track, while a set-up change was made on his car. Sainz was the first of the pair to fit Softs, posting a time of 1’42”587, fastest overall, while Charles did a 1’43”429 followed by a 1’42’882 on Medium tyres. He then switched to the Soft compound, stopping the clocks in 1’42”795. After that, he was unable to improve because of traffic. Carlos completed 23 laps, Charles did 14.