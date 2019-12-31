Seb sits in new car for first time

Sebastian Vettel spent the morning in Maranello, in meetings with the engineers and Team Principal Mattia Binotto, looking ahead to the new season. Over in the Vehicle Assembly area, mechanics were on hand as Seb had his first seat fitting in the new car to check out his position in the cockpit.

Seat-fit. Just before midday, the German, who is third in the list of Ferrari race winners behind Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda, stepped into what will be the sixth Ferrari he has raced. It was an opportunity to give his impressions to the mechanics and get a first look at the car.



Eleven days to launch. There are now just eleven days to go until the 2020 car is launched. The event will take place at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday 11 February at 18.30 CET. The presentation will be live streamed on the Scuderia’s website and Facebook page, while highlights of the event will also be shown on the Maranello team’s Twitter and Instagram channels.

