    Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow renews agreement with Radiobook

    Maranello 25 febbraio 2021

    Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce that it has renewed its partnership with Radiobook to cover the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

    The Japanese brand has strengthened its presence on the car compared to last year, when the square-shaped “R” logo was seen in the livery at the Austrian, Italian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

    The two companies have signed a multi-year partnership agreement which will see the Radiobook logo feature on Charles Leclerc’s and Carlos Sainz’s cars at selected Grands Prix and will also appear on the pit-stop teams overalls for the entire Formula 1 season.

    The Japanese company’s “R” logo reflects several of its key messages – recycle, reuse, repair – which led to the partnership, as sustainability is a key part of the philosophy of both companies.