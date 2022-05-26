Scuderia Ferrari and Disney Pixar partner for the Monaco Grand Prix to mark the launch of Lightyear

This weekend, Scuderia Ferrari and Disney Pixar celebrate the launch of a new film, Lightyear. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have already played cameo roles in Italian and Spanish respectively, voicing one of the characters in the animated film. Now, for the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, the Disney and Lightyear logos will feature on the Scuderia cars and drivers.

The partnership is all about speed and teamwork: two qualities shared by the film production company and the Maranello team, both of them world leaders in their respective fields.

The Disney and Lightyear logos will be seen on both F1-75s, near the cockpit, where the halo meets the chassis, as well as on the collar of Charles’ and Carlos’ race suits and on their helmets.