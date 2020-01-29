2020 car’s first fire-up

Shortly before 10 o’clock this morning, Scuderia Ferrari’s 2020 challenger was fired up for the first time. Engineers, other personnel and management were all present in the Gestione Sportiva facility in Maranello, as the noise of the new Power Unit resonated around the car assembly area for around 30 seconds.

The car will be officially launched on 11 February at 18.30 in the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia.

The team is hard at work preparing for the season that starts on 15 March with the Australian Grand Prix. A few days after the car is unveiled in the theatre, it will roll out on track in Barcelona for the first pre-season test that runs from 19 to 21 February.