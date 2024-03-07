Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and seventh fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

51 laps. The start of the session was delayed by 10 minutes because a drain cover in the pit lane needed fixing. Carlos and Charles first went out on Medium tyres setting times of 1’29”665 and 1’30”035 respectively. They then switched to Soft tyres, the Monegasque lapping in his best time of 1’29”180 while Carlos posted a 1’29”455. Once again, the final third of the session was given over to running in race configuration with a heavier fuel load, running two different compounds: Charles continued with the Soft and Carlos ran the Medium set from the start of the session. In the final two minutes, Charles switched to used Mediums, completing a total of 25 laps, while Carlos did 26.