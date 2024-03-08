Quali recap: Charles second, Oliver 11th, so close to Q3

It’s time for qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Oliver Bearman is tackling this crucial part of and F1 weekend for the very first time. The Englishman is standing in for Carlos Sainz, who is sidelined with appendicitis. The Spaniard has already undergone surgery in Jeddah. At the Jeddah Corniche circuit, the air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 31.

Q1. Both drivers go out on Soft tyres and easily make the cut, Leclerc in 1’28”318 and Bearman in 1’28”984.

Q2. Charles and Oliver continue with Soft tyres, but before they can set a time, Nico Hulkenberg brings out the red flag, with 11 minutes to go. They both go out on used Softs with which Charles sets a strong 1’28”179. However, Oliver needs to go again with a new set of Softs, setting a time of 1’28”642, missing the cut to Q3 by just 36 thousandths. He will start from eleventh on the grid.

Q3. In the final phase, Charles has just one set of Soft tyres for his two runs. On his first attempt he is provisional fourth fastest in 1’28”272. On the second run the Monegasque improves to 1’27”791 to secure a front row start alongside poleman Max Verstappen.