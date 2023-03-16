Carlos: “Confident in Jeddah”

Carlos Sainz arrived in the Jeddah paddock all set to get behind the wheel of his SF-23 after the season-opener in Bahrain. “I’m confident that we can have a better weekend here in Saudi Arabia than we did in Sakhir,” said the Spaniard talking to journalists in the FIA press conference.



Ready to make progress. Carlos finished fourth in Bahrain having suffered with tyre degradation. “We learned a lot in Sakhir and it was good to finally start the season and get a clear picture of the situation. We weren’t happy with our performance, but since then we have worked hard with the data we gathered and I’m confident we have everything we need to make progress. The team is very solid and focussed and we are clear on the programme ahead of us.”



A different sort of track. “I like the track,” added Carlos. “We know it’s important to do as many laps as possible to have confidence with the walls at this unusual street circuit. From that point of view, tomorrow’s free practice will be particularly important.”

