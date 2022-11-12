Sprint recap: Carlos second, Charles sixth

Temperatures: air 22 degrees; track 33.

Start. Starting from fifth and tenth, Carlos and Charles both move up one place, passing Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso respectively.

Lap 3. Carlos passes Kevin Magnussen to go third.

Lap 6. Charles passes Esteban Ocon for eighth.

Lap 12. Charles passes Norris for seventh.

Lap 14. Charles gets Magnussen next for sixth.

Lap 19. Carlos passes Max Verstappen to move up to second place.

Finish. And that’s how it ends with George Russell winning from Carlos, Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles. Tomorrow, Sainz starts seventh and Leclerc will be fifth on the grid.