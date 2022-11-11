Free practice 1: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest respectively for Scuderia Ferrari in the only free practice session prior to qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

61 laps. Both drivers started off on Hard tyres, with Carlos posting a 1’14”070 and Charles stopping the clocks in 1’14”089. They then pitted for Medium tyres with which the Spaniard did a 1’12”104 and Charles recorded a lap in 1’12”349. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers fitted Softs to simulate this afternoon’s qualifying. Charles completed a total of 31 laps with a best time of 1’11”857, just four thousandths behind Sergio Perez who was quickest, while Carlos did 30 laps, the quickest being a 1’12”039. Qualifying is at 16.30.