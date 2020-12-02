Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 by Alberto Dal Lago

Concept

The Bahrain World Trade Center stands tall in the stark light of sunset, as the last ray of sunshine burns the sands of Sakhir. The SF1000 is a fiery-red blur, heading towards the finish line at full speed.

Bio



Alberto Dal Lago is an Italian illustrator working in the field of Fantasy fiction and gaming (Wizards of The Coast, Paizo Publishing, Privateer Press) and children's books (Mondadori, Lisciani Giochi, Edizioni Piemme, Salani, Gainsworth Publishing). He is the official cover artist for the historic series of gamebooks Lone Wolf, created by Joe Dever and published in Italy by RavenDistribution/Vincent Books Editore. He has collaborated with Ares Giochi on boardgames for the series Sword & Sorcery, worked on two Lords for the Ring calendars, and he has participated in a celebrative issue of Dampyr for Sergio Bonelli Editore, presented at LuccaC&G 2018. Moreover, he has illustrated several cards for the game Fantasy Riders, for Panini Comics España. He was the cover artist and illustrator for the series The Necronomicon Gamebook, created by Valentino Sergi. He teaches Digital Illustration and Concept Art at the International School of Comics in Padua, Italy.



