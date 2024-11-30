Qualifying recap: Charles fifth, Carlos seventh

Just a few hours after the Sprint, it’s time for qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit. Air temperature is 19 degrees, the track is at 22.

Q1. Charles and Carlos head out on track on used Softs. The Monegasque laps in 1’22”436, but the Spaniard returns to the pits, before going out again and posting a 1’22”075, while Leclerc gets down to a 1’22”275. Both drivers then switch to new Softs: Charles kicks off with a 1’21”630 and Carlos with a 1’21”568. They then do two cool down laps after which Leclerc goes second quickest in 1’21”278 and Sainz is third in 1’21”447, seeing them both through to the next phase.

Q2. The Ferraris start off on the tyres used at the end of Q1: Charles laps in 1’21”446, Carlos in 1’21”503. They both then fit a set of new Softs with which Leclerc posts a good 1’21”107, with Sainz doing a 1’21”447. After two more cool down laps, Charles goes third fastest in 1’21”000 and Carlos also makes the cut in 1’21”199.

Q3. Two sets of new Softs each for Charles and Carlos: on the first run they post times of 1’20”885 and 1’21”042 respectively. On their second runs they both improve, but not by much: Leclerc gets down to 1’20”852, for fifth place and Sainz laps in 1’21”041 to secure seventh on the grid.