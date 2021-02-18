Multi-year Innovation Partnership renewed between Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Shell

The decades long technical and commercial agreement continues in a multi-year partnership with focus on sustainability and technology transfer, from track to road. This new chapter of one of the longest partnerships in motor sport will see the Scuderia and Shell working together not just in search of wins on the track, but also in defining the regulations relating to the power units of the future. The successful longstanding relationship over the years has produced 22 titles in the FIA Formula One World Championships – 10 Constructors’ and 12 Drivers’.





Mattia Binotto Managing Director & Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow



"The relationship between Scuderia Ferrari and Shell dates back to 1929, the year our team was founded. In that time we have produced so many victories together. We are delighted therefore that our collaboration is now set to go on even longer.



We share many common values, not least excellence, passion for racing and teamwork, which have made this partnership unique in the history of motor sport.

As our Innovation Partner we will continue to work with Shell on the transfer of racing technology to mobility as well as the ambitious challenges that lie ahead in particular the aim of Formula 1 to reach a net-zero emissions level by 2030."





István Kapitány Shell Global Executive Vice President for Mobility



"Our partnership with Ferrari has bred truly remarkable innovations – innovations that Shell regularly relies upon when developing new fuels and lubricants for our customers.



We’re now entering a very exciting time in our history together as we leverage this partnership to not only strive for success on the track, but also to develop cleaner fuels and lubricants for our customers."



