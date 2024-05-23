Carlos: “Vital to have a trouble-free Friday”

The key to having a brilliant Monaco is all about what happens on Friday. That’s Carlos Sainz’s view of the situation, as he explained to the media in the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality in the paddock. “Getting more and confident on track, making the most of every minute of free practice is vitally important here, because doing lots of laps allows you to get used to the walls and barriers which you have to brush if you want to set a competitive lap time.”

Many factors. Carlos is confident, but also realistic: This season we have not been the best in slow corners, which we were last year, but it’s true that it’s all very close between us, Red Bull and McLaren and that will probably be even more the case here. I think we will be at the front and if we do everything well, we have a good chance,” he said. “And when I say ‘do everything well’ I mean finding the right mechanical grip, getting the balance right and managing to get the tyres into the correct operating window. We have worked in the simulator, going into all the details and I believe if we put all the pieces of the puzzle together, we are in with a chance. But it’s vital to have a trouble-free Friday.”