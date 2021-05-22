Logo Content

    Qualifying: Charles on pole, Carlos fourth

    Monte Carlo 22 maggio 2021

    Charles Leclerc ensured that Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is back on pole for the first time since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, a break of one year and 207 days. The Monegasque produced a fantastic lap to take pole position, the eighth of his career.

    Carlos. In the other SF21, Sainz was fourth fastest, but the Spaniard will be a bit disappointed, as he was improving his lap time when the red flag came out with a few seconds to go in the session, after Leclerc crashed into the barriers at the exit to the swimming pool chicane. The Monaco Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15.CET.